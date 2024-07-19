A terrible tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17, in the municipality of Marcon, in the province of Venice. A little girl of just one year was forgotten by her father inside her car under the scorching July sun. A mistake, an oversight that unfortunately turned out to be dramatically fatal: the little girl, in fact, He did not make itThe level of heat reached during the several hours spent by the little girl in the car was too intense, until her tragic discovery at around 1 pm.

One-year-old girl dies after being forgotten in car

The dynamics of the tragic event

An immense tragedy has shocked the entire community today Marka municipality in the province of Venice. A father, after loading his little girl into the car on the appropriate seat, went to work normally. Unfortunately, however, once he arrived he parked and, due to a dramatic oversighthe no longer remembered the little girl and left her in his car for several hours.

It was the man’s colleagues who, by pure chance passing nearby, noticed the presence of the little girl inside the scorching passenger compartment. Having immediately alerted the father, the man desperately ran to recover his daughter. In a few minutes, the 118 emergency services arrived in the parking lot to try to help the little girl with resuscitation procedures. The desperate transfer to the first emergency room and then, the tragic epilogue: there was nothing that could be done for the little girl.

The Carabinieri of the Mestre company also intervened at the scene of the tragedy to proceed with the routine checks.

The parents of the little girl, in an evident and profound state of shockhad a breakdown and were hospitalized in turn. At the moment, they are receiving psychological assistance from Ulss 3 of Venice which avoided providing further explanations and details in order to best protect the couple destroyed by the ache.

How to avoid the so-called Forgotten Baby Syndrome

Child abandonment in cars is a phenomenon known as “Forgotten Baby Syndrome (Fbs)”, or the syndrome of the child forgotten in the car in the heat. It occurs in a completely accidental when a parent or adult forgets a child inside a car for an extended period of time.

The causes of this dramatic phenomenon can be varied: from momentary forgetfulness, to stress, to the alteration of a routine consolidated over time. In an attempt to mitigate these tragic effects, in Italy since 2020 it has become mandatory use anti-abandonment devices when transporting children under 4 years of age in the car.