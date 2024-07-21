The 45-year-old man has been entrusted to the lawyers Giorgio and Luca Pietramala of Venice

The man is being investigated for manslaughter for forgetting his one-year-old daughter Agnese in the car under the sun on the morning of July 18. Unfortunately the little girl died from the heat. Her parents are desperate for the terrible tragedy that has struck their family. They also had to break the news to their eldest daughter, who is only 4 years old. This is reported on the website www.notizie.it.

That morning dad didn’t bring Agnes to those who were supposed to take care of her, but she forgot her without realizing it on the car seat in the parking lot of the company where she works, Lodes di Marcon, in Venice. The little girl died from the heat after having remained five hours under the sun, closed in the car. Both her parents were hospitalized for the shock they suffered, in the hospital dell’Angelo in Mestre, where the little girl had been rushed, in a desperate attempt to save her.

The 45-year-old man has been handed over to lawyers Giorgio and Luca Pietramala of Venice. The autopsy on the child’s body will be performed on Tuesday, July 23. It will be important to clarify the exact cause of death. In the meantime, the car has been seized and investigations are underway.