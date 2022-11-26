Mexican girl was born with a 5.7cm tail

The little girl’s appendix, covered in hair, according to what the doctors explained, can be classified as a “true queue”, not spinal dysraphism, which is an abnormality of the spine such as spina bifida, which gives rise to a pseudocoda. In this case, in fact, the tail – removed through surgical resection – had no bone tissue inside, but only skin, muscles, nerves, connective tissue, blood vessels and fat.

Little girl born with a tail of about 6 centimeters: “Very rare event”

Pediatricians described the little girl’s case explaining that “Human tails are extremely rare and are usually diagnosed after birth, with no prenatal or family history associated with their occurrence. They are usually benign appendages that do not cause any problems to the patient, even after removal.

The case of the Mexican girl born with a tail was told by a team led by doctors and researchers from the Department of General Surgery of the “Dr. José Eleuterio González” – Autonomous University of Nuevo León, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Pediatrics. The tail was only discovered after the baby was born via caesarean section in late 2020. The appendix as mentioned was about 6 centimeters long and had hair and skin, with no bones inside. The diameter was about 3 – 5 millimeters with a generally cylindrical structure, thicker at the apex and with a pointed terminal.

