Defeated baby gang in Arezzo, it called itself the “Montana Family”. Nine precautionary measures have been taken

Criminal association, robberies, injuries, threats aggravate, extortionresistance to public officials e shop: the state police together with the municipal police of Arezzo and with the help of crews from the Crime Prevention Department he vanquished the baby gang “Montana family“.

The police are carrying out nine precautionary measures, including six custody in prison and three placements in the community, issued by the Juvenile Court of Florence at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigations, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court of Florence and conducted by the Mobile Squad of the Arezzo Police Headquarters and by the Investigative Unit of the Municipal Police, allowed to reconstruct the responsibilities of nine minorsall resident in Arezzo and aged between 16 and 17, in relation to violent episodes such as robberies, assaults for futile reasons, aggravated threats, sometimes committed even with the use of improper weapons such as knives, brass knuckles, bottlenecks that took place between 2021 and 2022.

The order of the GIP also confirmed the investigative hypothesis that frames the baby gang under investigation as a real criminal association characterized by well-defined hierarchical positions and with the possibility of making a career within it.

This association has proved to be extremely cohesive within it, so much so that it is known as “Montana family“, Name deriving from the nickname”Montana“That some of the associates use in social networks with clear reference to the film character Tony Montana of the movie Scarface.

The criminal association has highlighted a precise organization even in conducting the violent actions that always occurred with him same modus operandi: the victim, often alone and underage, was usually approached with a pretext and then suddenly found himself surrounded by the herd that violently took possession of cell phones, headphones or wallets.

In violent actions each component played a specific role: there were those who attracted the victim with a pretext, who materially attacked him, while the others acted as a “pole” to warn about the possible presence of the police.

Sometimes the assaults they arose for futile reasons even without the will to take possession of something, but for the sole purpose of giving vent to violence or simply to affirm the territorial supremacy of the baby gang in some parts of the historic city center with particular reference to the area of ​​Piazza Sant’Agostino. Someone assaults in fact they were made for a “wrong” look or just because the group did not “like” the presence of a boy in Piazza Sant’Agostino, repeatedly mentioned in posts on social media as their “fucking square”.

Even the analysis of the seized telephones they provided confirmations to the investigators regarding the drug dealing activity of the group, already ascertained by the numerous observation services carried out; from the vision of some chats it even emerged that a real punitive expedition had been organized towards a homeless man with the dog who had annoyed the baby gang in Piazza Sant’Agostino, confirming an extremely violent propensity of the group ready to avenge in a cohesive and compacts the insult suffered by one of the associates.

Extremely significant too analysis of the baby gang activity on social networks, with the publication of posts in which they portray misrepresented, dressed in black, with weapons and with the inevitable wording 52100 (Arezzo Post Code) to indicate the territory pertaining to the gang.

