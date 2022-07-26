A baby gang who liked and robbed kids was identified in Verona

There Verona police has been performing since dawn on Tuesday 26 July, sixteen precautionary measures against a group of young people belonging to a baby gang that gravitates in the city of Romeo and Juliet. The gang is held responsible for robberies, thefts, receiving stolen goods, improper use of credit cards, extortion, private violence and injury to peerscommitted between September 2020 and November 2021.

In particular, the agents of the Verona Mobile Squad are executing 6 precautionary custody in prison, issued by the Verona investigating judge, and 10 precautionary measures – of which 6 precautionary custody in prison and 4 community placements – issued by the investigating judge of the court for minors of Venice.

The investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor of Verona and by the prosecutors for minors of Venice, were initiated by the Scaligera mobile team starting from September 2020 after two robberies against two foreign messengers, attacked and robbed during the delivery of some pizzas. Over the months, the criminal actions continued: in particular, people perceived as vulnerable, such as riders or peers, were targeted, with a similar ‘modus operandi’, often at night or late in the evening and in groups.

The suspects, both adults and minors, would belong – according to the investigative findings – to a baby gang that gravitates to the city of Verona, where they reside. These young people, according to investigators, would be committed to the commission of crimes against the person and against the assets, showing that they have no qualms about illegal actionsof which, indeed, they would boast on social networks, used to advertise and claim their work.



Subscribe to the newsletter

