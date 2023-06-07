THEn a dematerialized society, “the territory is everything” for youth gangs. Colonel of the Carabinieri Corps Antonio Coppola: “If we don’t also intervene on the social aspect, we won’t be able to reverse a trend that is increasingly spreading”





Colonel, There help to understand the phenomenon better

“This of the baby gangs is a theme that needs to be tackled in an organic way: there is the investigative part, the reflective one, which the judicial police can do, but then there is a social part where other institutions should contribute to intervene. Our mapping of the 16 gangs of Milan tries to understand, with the facts, in relation to the episodes of crimes committed, where these events are inscribed “

What kind of predatory activity are we talking about?

“They are above all brawls, thefts, robberies against passers-by, bullying of very young people, damage, vandalism, drug dealing, but which is a marginal activity compared to other types of crime…”



Map of the baby gangs of Milan

What role do social media play?

“A key role. They are a sort of media square where belonging to a particular group, identified in zones, allows an exaltation of the activity. We have mapped the gangs, with monitoring, scanning and updating the picture with recognition of social or person profiles and we often bring identifications home”

So these groups they have one strong territoriality?

“Yes and we have followed these presences in the area where there are precise meeting points, where obviously the gangs live. They advertise their conduct on social media. We will find the components in the classic rapper poses, where they show weapons, drugs, money “

In a society where everything is dematerialized And nobody either knows The neighboror home, this is thesingle story Of territoriality that I hear from Very time

“Territoriality is a sort of belonging that is boasted of, with robberies, stabbings, damages. A territoriality that is not that of organized crime but is an exalted presence. It is obvious that in Milan this phenomenon has been amplified by the speech of Trap music which has a mythological reverberation on the very young”

How old are these kids and what culture is behind them?

They range from 14 to 30 years old, with boys and girls and fluid dynamics, with central nuclei and members who join occasionally. They are Italians but also second, third generation Italians, originating mainly from North Africa. We have Italian, and second generation Gambian, Moroccan. To give you an idea: it is the criminal evolution of the old groups”

Territoriality remains a surprising theme

“It gives them the materiality of a sense of protection and exaltation at the same time, behind which there is a whole network of relationships and the protection they don’t have in any other way”

The criminal does not advertise his actions on social media. mi seems a complex phenomenon on which it should also intervene way different, along with repressive activity What do the police do or not?

“He hit the spot. Here visibility effectively becomes a legitimation of one’s role: the problem cannot be impacted only with repressive intervention. We always have issues related to youth discomfort behind us. But if we don’t also intervene on the social aspect, on the bivouacs, on how they were created and how people arrived at that place, intervening with physical safeguards, even with psychological support, there will be little we can do. If I don’t accompany the repressive phase with a different intervention, I won’t be able to solve the problem, but at least to reverse the trend”

Why are these groups formed?

“At the base there is a strong social unease that is much more widespread and profound than we think. This certainly also has an influence in Milan, where there is a very strong demarcation line between the opulent, very rich and opulent center and the suburbs. Often Trap music and a particular imagery give the illusion of being able to achieve the same fame, wealth of those who live in conditions of splendor in Milan”

The usual imaginary without alternatives…

“Yes, money, cars, beautiful girls. This is the goal to achieve. How do I get there? through the guns, the guns, the underworld”

So isn’t there an alternative model to wealth, possessions, status?

“Absolutely not, there isn’t. The model they see on TikTok and Instagram is repeated, there really isn’t an alternative imagery”

A positive should be built and…

“It’s the number one problem and other institutions should help to do it. Many of these are minors, very young people who don’t have a character structure, often don’t even have families behind them or the means to be able to give them an alternative”

Subscribe to the newsletter

