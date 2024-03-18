Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

In the USA, a center that nurtures wild animals is taking an idiosyncratic approach. To prevent the animals from getting used to people, they wear masks.

Richmond – Some viewers will probably have to take a closer look at this video. And then probably at least smile. The Richmond Wildlife Center released an approximately two-minute clip of a person wearing a fox mask and disposable gloves feeding a baby animal.

Doctor in fox mask feeds baby fox: Animals shouldn't get used to people

The costume looks as stylish as possible, even the lower jaw can be moved. The sight would probably be more disturbing to human children. It is questionable whether the baby animal – a fox, of course – even notices who gives him the milk. The organization, which is dedicated to sick, injured, orphaned wild animals and exotic pets found in the wild, sees great benefit in the masquerade.

This is to ensure that the animals living in the wild do not get too used to or even become attached to people. A lot is being done to this end: human noise is minimized, visual barriers are created, and interventions in rearing are reduced to the bare minimum. And wearing species-appropriate masks.

Human fox feeds baby fox: This video from the Richmond Wildlife Center is causing a stir. © Facebook/@Richmond Wildlife Center

Wildlife center employees dress up: a mask is also put on when treating owls

In another video, a little owl is being nursed up. The person treating the person wears a feather head over their hair and an owl mask with eye slits over the upper half of their face. Recently, an opossum, a muskrat and a snake were also treated.

In order to be able to take the possum to an emergency operation, the team even publicly requests transport drivers. The animal had twisted one of its front legs and sustained other serious injuries to its limbs when it was caught by the cable of an automatic garage door. The opossum has now completed the procedure.

The baby fox is also on the mend, sitting on a plush fox during feeding and – as can also be seen – cuddling up to it when it sleeps. It has now recovered well, says the Richmond Wildlife Center.

Wildlife Center cares for baby fox: “It shouldn’t associate a positive reward with a human”

In one Interview with the National Public Radio (NPR) Center founder Melissa Stanley revealed that they had previously only treated older foxes. This is the first newborn, a female. She was only a few hours old when she arrived.

“We didn’t want the first thing she sees when she opens her eyes to be something human,” the managing director explains: “We don’t want the animal to associate a positive reward like food with a human.”

The plan is for the little one to soon grow up with other children. “We found a wildlife rehabilitation group just two hours away that has four fox cubs of the same age,” says Stanley. “We’re going to take her there so she can start playing, cuddling and smelling the smells of foxes.”

Time to rest: The baby fox snuggles up to a plush fox in its box. © Facebook/@Richmond Wildlife Center

Wildlife Center warns of the dangers of rabies: Even “cute” wild animals should only be touched with gloves

In a previous post informed the Richmond Wildlife Center that the baby fox was handed over to them on February 29th and weighed 80 grams at the time. The finders touched the animal with their bare hands, which posed dangers for both sides. Wild animals can transmit rabies, so it is important to wear suitable gloves when handling them.

In order to test for rabies on an animal, it would have to be euthanized and then the head removed in order to be examined. The assumption that only aggressive animals carry rabies is a mistake. In fact, many sick people appear sweet and cuddly. This makes it all the more important to make young children aware of the dangers.

