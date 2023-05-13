The two-year-old boy found in São Paulo earlier this week will be taken back to Santa Catarina on Monday, the 15th, decided the Justice of São Paulo. The definition took place after a favorable opinion from the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) and the Court of the Childhood and Youth Court of São José, a city in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis where the child’s family resides.

The baby, who had been missing since April 30, was located in a vehicle on the afternoon of Monday, the 8th, in an approach carried out by the Military Police of São Paulo in the Tatuapé region, in the east zone of the capital. Marcelo Valverde Valezi, 52 years old, and Roberta Porfirio de Sousa Santos, 41, were arrested in flagrante delicto. Police investigate a possible attempt at illegal adoption.

According to a note released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Catarina, in a decision this Friday, the 12th, the Childhood Court of São Paulo declined jurisdiction to prosecute and judge the case. The body determined the transfer of the process and the transfer of the baby to São José next Monday, 15, about two weeks after the child’s disappearance. She will stay in an institutional shelter.

understand the process

According to the MPSC, as soon as the child was found in São Paulo, the 4th Public Prosecutor’s Office of São José filed a lawsuit to transfer the child to an institution in his hometown. The Justice of Santa Catarina, then, asked the Justice of São Paulo for information in order to verify if there had already been a decision in that State.

This Thursday, the 11th, the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo (MP-SP) requested that the child be transferred to São José. After the request, the Judgment of the Regional Forum VII of Tatuapé asked the Childhood and Youth Court of São José for information on the eventual agreement of the transfer and the way in which the transfer would be made.

Judge Ana Cristina Borba Alves informed that the county has a vacancy for the child in a foster care institution for his age group and that the State of Santa Catarina has made an aircraft available for the transfer. She also informed that a representative of Childhood and Youth will be assigned to accompany the transfer.

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) confirmed the decision. “The Judgment of the Childhood and Youth Court of the Regional Forum of Tatuapé determined the transfer of the child to Santa Catarina, where he will remain in an institutional shelter to be indicated by the Childhood Court of the Comarca of São José, responsible for the case”, he said.

Investigations

According to the Santa Catarina Civil Police, the baby’s mother would have delivered the child to Roberta and Marcelo on April 30. The child’s maternal grandmother registered a report about the disappearance on Friday, the 5th. On the same day, the mother’s cell phone was forwarded to the Scientific Police forensics. From access to the device, the Civil Police intercepted races carried out through transport applications.

The police then identified the vehicle used when delivering the child. The Federal Highway Police was called and managed to monitor the movement of the car. The information was shared with the São Paulo Military Police, which approached the vehicle in the Tatuapé neighborhood, in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo.

The suspect is an alleged illegal adoption process. According to the police chief in charge of the case, Sandra Mara Pereira, from the Police Station for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and the Elderly, two factors led to the delivery of the child: grooming and the mother’s emotional fragility. The 22-year-old, who suffers from anxiety and depression, would have been enticed since pregnancy to give the baby up for adoption illegally.