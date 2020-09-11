The whole family swings with joy when a new buzzing echoes in your house. But until the child does not speak, it is a problem for the parents at what time the child needs it. However, for 12 months, the child breastfeeds, but when he turns 1, the doctors recommend nutritious diet. In such a situation, it is very important for the mother to know what things should be fed to the child in nutritious diet so that their child becomes healthy and sharp intellectual from the age of 1 year. So, today we are presented in this article with a solution to the problem of those mothers who are often concerned about the food of their 1 year old baby.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (1Trusted Source), when a child is twelve months old, it is important for their health to have a nutritious diet of 1,000 calories, 700 mg calcium, 600 IU of vitamin D, and 7 mg iron each day. Take only At the same time, working mothers are very busy these days. In such a situation, we eliminate your curiosity and know what those 12 nutritious foods are.

1. Bananas, peaches, and other soft fruits



When children are one year old, they learn to chew food slowly, so you need to give them food that is easy to catch. Soft and fresh fruits like this corona are also a better option in time and future. They not only contain essential nutrients, but they will also provide you with natural nutrition, which also helps in creating good health of your child. You should first serve fruits like banana, orange, strawberry, peach or mango slowly to your child. Keep fruits in small pieces, so that there is no difficulty in swallowing them. Always feed your child by cutting the grapes into two or four pieces. You can easily cut and prepare soft and fresh fruits, lose time and when you have to go out, you can also prepare it for regular meals. Always keep in mind that the fruits coming out of the fridge are kept out for about two to four hours to be normal, after that feed the baby.

2. Milk and Yogurt

If your baby has been breastfeeding only for 12 months, then you can give him cow’s milk at this time. Milk and yogurt are excellent sources of protein and bone-forming calcium, which are quite beneficial for their growing teeth. A glass of milk (244 ml) provides 39% of the daily value (DV) for calcium, which is reasonable for your 1-year-old child according to the nutritious diet you get daily. You can also give them honey at this age, but make sure to never feed it to a child below 12 months. By doing this they may be at risk of botulism, which is a serious infection.

Gradually give your child a new nutritious diet including milk and dairy products. But it would be better to give only one meal at a time and if you want to give any new milk-related food to your baby, then wait for the first 3 to 5 days to see how their body is reacting to the previous diet. is. It is better to consult a pediatrician before giving the baby other milk substitutes, as we usually do not, but it is necessary for the correct nutrition of the child.

3. Oatmeal



Until the children are about 4 years old, they have a lot of difficulty chewing. So it is better that by then their food should be mashed well or cut into easily chewed pieces. Oatmeal is a wonderful option for you because your child can swallow it easily. It has an effective nutritional value for protein, carbs, vitamins and mineral health. If you want to give oatmeal as a food to a 1-year-old baby, firstly soak the oatmeal in a freeze. Then serve it to the child by mixing it with milk.

4. Pancakes made of cereal only

Pancakes are quite popular among children, and whole grains are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Therefore, pancakes made of grains are a natural thing that will give good nutrition to your 1 year old child.

5. Eggs

Egg is a nutritious diet for both children and the elderly alike. In fact, eggs contain protein, fat and other nutrients, which are beneficial for both eyes and brain. Boil the egg and peel it into small pieces and serve. Keep in mind that make small pieces of it so that your child can eat it by himself.



6. Tofu

Tofu is a great source of iron, calcium and protein. The amount of firm tofu is considered to be just 56 grams for a 1-year-old infant, as it provides about 1 mg of iron, or about 14% DV for your baby. If your child has a ‘soy allergy’, you should stay away from tofu. If this allergy is common in your family, you should talk to your pediatrician.

Important tips

Therefore, when the baby is one year old, there are many changes. Such as showing tantrums in food, understanding diet in the body, and many other ways in which it develops. When you understand this period of growth and change in a child, many nutritious and healthy foods are at your disposal, including fresh and soft fruits, boiled vegetables, tofu and eggs.

The special thing is that you choose food that is easy for the child to chew and is also nutritious. It would be better if you choose a new dish, but serve it in small quantities and choose only one dish at a time. Check the effect on your child each time you serve a new dish, and if your child is having any problems or allergies, stop feeding them this food. If you feel that your child is rejecting a dish just because of its taste or is having trouble getting comfortable with these new dishes immediately, then you keep trying to feed them. It takes at least 6-15 exposures for your child to accept any new diet.