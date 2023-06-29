A team of food scientists, engineers and environmental specialists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding release of microplastic particles from plastic baby food bags when heated in a microwave oven.

Their results, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, shed light on the potential risks associated with the use of such containers. In recent years, researchers from all over the world have discovered the disintegration of plastic into tiny particles, polluting the environment, and if you follow us you will know that Microplastics have been found in plants, animals and even the human body.

In this latest venture, the team noted a growing trend of packaging baby food in small plastic bags designed for convenient reheating in microwave ovens, with some of these products even being marketed as organic, suggesting a more natural alternative. healthy to other foods.

Intrigued by the implications, the researchers decided to study the behavior of the plastic when subjected to microwave heating, so they obtained microwave-safe baby food and brought it to their lab for testing.

To ensure the focus was on the plastic rather than the food content, the team removed the food and thoroughly cleaned the containers, after which they filled some containers with deionized nanopure water to simulate watery foods, while others were filled with 3% acetic acid to simulate acidic foods.

The containers were then heated in the microwave for varying lengths of time, after which they were analyzed to determine how much plastic particles had infiltrated the simulated food, and the team looked at the release of plastic particles prior to heating while preserving the products in the refrigerator for an extended period.

What was the result obtained on the packaging of baby food?

The results revealed significant variations in the quantities of microplastics released, but all samples contained high amounts of plastic particles. For example, a container that simulated six months of refrigerated storage has released approximately 580,000 microplastic fragments ranging in size from 1 to 14 micrometresnot to mention that, when the same container was subsequently heated in a microwave oven, they were another 4 million particles released.

The study also explored the release of microplastics and nanoplastics from plastic containers and reusable food bags under different usage scenarios. Researchers used DI water and 3% acetic acid as food simulants for aqueous and acidic foods, respectively. The results indicated that microwave heating resulted in the highest release of microplastics and nanoplastics in food compared to other scenarios such as refrigeration or room temperature storage.

In fact, some containers have released up to 4.22 million microplastic particles and 2.11 billion nanoplastic particles from a single square centimeter of plastic surface within 3 minutes of microwave heating.

Additionally, refrigeration and storage at room temperature for over six months has been found to release millions to billions of microplastics and nanoplastics, and interestingly the study found that polyethylene baby food bags release more particles than polypropylene plastic containers.

Exposure models suggested that the highest estimated daily intake for children drinking microwaved water was 20.3 ng/kg day, while for young children consuming microwaved dairy products from polypropylene containers, it was 22.1 ng/kg day.

Furthermore, an in vitro study conducted on human embryonic kidney cells (HEK293T) demonstrated that microplastics and nanoplastics extracted from plastic containers led to the death of 76.70% and 77.18% of cells, respectively, at a concentration of 1000 μg/mL after 48 and 72 hour exposure.

In summary, this groundbreaking research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln team brings attention to the release of microplastics from plastic baby food bags during microwave heating, raising concerns about potential health risks. The study provides valuable insights into the behavior of plastics under different usage scenarios and key points.

