The baby who fell from a window of a house in The Hague at the end of February died of his injuries on Monday. It reports that Prosecution (TO). Because the boy (0) died as a result of the fall, the mother is no longer suspected of attempted manslaughter, but of manslaughter.

On the morning of February 24, the boy fell from a window on the Parallelweg in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. Soon after, police arrested the baby’s mother. The OM is investigating how the baby fell out of the window. The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died on Monday. The mother is in pre-trial detention and is staying in a penitentiary psychiatric center.

The building from which the child fell, located on the corner of Jacob Catsstraat and Parallelweg, is a former nursing home that has been closed since 2021. According to the website of the Haagse Wijk- en Woonzorg, 350 Ukrainian refugees are now temporarily staying there. According to various media, the Salvation Army also receives homeless and homeless people in the building. Nothing further is known about the identity of the suspect. The court will decide on Wednesday whether the woman should remain in pre-trial detention longer.