María Paz Etchecopar, Baby’s daughter, met with the head of the PRO Deputies bloc, Cristian Ritondo, to talk about the situation in the province of Buenos Aires, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and on the eve of the legislative elections .

From his Twitter account, the former Buenos Aires Minister of Security spoke of forming a “draft” that includes various sectors and said that he believes in María Paz “to be part of it“.

“I spoke with María Paz Etchecopar and Ricardo Benedetti about the reality of the country, of the province of Buenos Aires and how much the situation worries us. create a project that includes various sectors and that is why we believe in María Paz to be part of it, “wrote Ritondo.

For her part, the driver’s daughter, 37, replicated the photo of the meeting on her personal Instagram and assured that there is “a lot to do” to “recover our beloved Republic.”

I spoke with María Paz Etchecopar and @RicBenedetti about the reality of the country, of the province of Buenos Aires and how much the situation worries us. We want to create a project that includes various sectors and that is why we believe in María Paz to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/4CO3FAw3au – Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) March 29, 2021

“My party is the people and to recover our beloved Republic, our rights and freedoms. Hthere is so much to do, a long way to go, but I have a lot of faith and I ask everyone to get involved using the heart, for our grandparents, for our children and for all of us. We deserve another country! “, Began the journalist’s eldest daughter, a critic of Kirchnerism.

Still without labels or political positions, the woman spoke of working to “achieve the necessary change that the country needs,” which means that she could become involved in Together for Change in the face of the next legislative elections.

“The fight is in each one, in perseverance and getting involved so that this is possible. United and as a bloc we can. Otherwise impossible. Let us leave the egos, the complaint and concentrate on the construction, on projecting and proposing,” wrote the woman.

And he added: “Thanks to all those who accompany me on a daily basis for each word, each problem that they pose to me. It hurts and I suffer like you, but that does not stop me, on the contrary, it mobilizes me to propose and begin the search to achieve the necessary change that this country that I love so much needs “.

Although María Paz Etchecopar has not had a high profile in the media, from her social networks she is combative and critical of Kirchnerism. His account on Instagram is followed by more than 2,750 people and among his latest posts, he made clear his rejection of the inauguration of Martín Soria in the Ministry of Justice, criticized the budget for the Milagro Sala film and questioned Sergio Massa and Axel Kicillof, among other officials.

Before his meeting with Paz Etchecopar, Ritondo met with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro; the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; and the head of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos, Máximo Kirchner, for the implementation of the Municipal Infrastructure Emergency Program (Preimba), a law promoted by his space that provides for the allocation of 5,000 million pesos to 135 Buenos Aires municipalities .

After that meeting, Ritondo said that he does not believe that the STEP scheduled for next August 8 will be suspended, although he hinted that a postponement is possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think the PASO will be suspended, we can talk about more or less time,” Ritondo said at a press conference at Casa Rosada.

JPE