Fear in Crema, a 3-year-old boy takes advantage of a moment of distraction from his mother and runs into the street: he has been run over

A dramatic episode took place on the morning of Saturday 23 April, in Crema. A baby of suns 3 years he was run over, he took advantage of a moment of distraction from his mother. The man driving the vehicle was unable to brake in time, but luckily he is not in danger of life.

A lady, grandmother of 3 children, attended the whole event scene. In fact, she wanted to remain in place until help arrived, but when the situation seemed to be under control, she had a sickness.

According to information released by the local newspaper The nationthe story took place around 11:00 of Saturday 23 April. Precisely in via Lodi, a Cream.

The mother and the baby had gone to a club in the area, as the woman had to collect a package. Everything seemed to proceed normally.

However, just as the girl had her hands full, the son took advantage of the situation and is I ran into the street. But it is precisely in those dramatic seconds that a 46-year-old man, driving his Volkswagen Golf, has it swept up.

It was going at a fairly slow speed. In fact he managed to stop immediately the run, but this did not avoid the impact with the child. Those present saw the severity of the incident, they hurriedly raised the alarm to the health workers.

Investigated 3-year-old child, the witness’s story

An elderly lady witnessed the whole scene. This is why she decided to stay there, just waiting for the arrival of the rescue. However, when the baby’s situation seemed to be under control, she had a sickness. The woman in everyday life The nationhe said:

I stayed with the baby until help arrived: a terrible experience. I’m a grandmother and seeing that baby run over worried me a lot. I hope he hasn’t been hurt very much.

The doctors transported the baby to the hospital, but his condition do not cause concern. They decided to keep it under control, only in as a precaution.