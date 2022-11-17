Home page World

Of: Julian Bauman

During a live broadcast, a cheeky baby elephant interrupted a reporter. He remained professional at first, but then couldn’t help but laugh. © Screenshot: Twitter/KBC

A reporter was in Kenya to report on the impact of human actions on nature. A baby elephant apparently wanted to do its part.

Nairobi – Being interrupted as a reporter during a live broadcast is annoying. A reporter from a news channel in Kenya can turn a blind eye in a very special case. Alvin Kaunda of the Kenya Broadcasting Company (KBC), an offshoot of Britain’s BBC, was at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi to report on the impact of human activity on nature. A baby elephant interrupted the reporter while it was going live, making the clip a viral hit.

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, based in the Kenyan capital, is a non-governmental organization that cares for orphaned animals mirror Described as “the world’s most successful rescue and reintroduction center for elephant orphans”. A very young elephant orphan made his presence felt during Alvin Kaunda’s live reporting when the tip of his trunk appeared behind the reporter’s ear.

Baby elephant interrupts reporter: “I would have burst out laughing immediately”

As can be seen in the KBC video, the baby elephant in Nairobi apparently had no fear of contact at all. After peering cheekily over the reporter’s shoulder, the cub’s trunk moved further over the shoulder to examine Alvin Kaunda’s ear and head. While we can admire elephants only in the zoo, for example in the The world’s unique elephant world at Wilhelma in Stuttgartthe journalist from Kenya may have had earlier experience with the imposing animals.

At least Alvin Kaunda didn’t let the baby elephant interrupt him and continued his live reporting. The reporter finally burst out laughing as the little one’s trunk nuzzled his face. “I’m amazed at how long the reporter has stayed serious,” wrote a Twitter user of the clip. “I would have burst out laughing right away.”

Elephant home in Nairobi takes in orphans who would not survive without help

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust also wrote on Twitter that nobody would have stayed as calm as Alvin Kaunda. The reporter’s report is very important in connection with the current drought, “but our orphans had just discovered a visitor who needed to be researched.” The organization takes in orphans whose parents have fallen victim to poachers in their elephant house on the outskirts of Nairobi and who probably would not have survived without the help. Just recently is Africa’s largest female elephant with tusks dies – but due to old age.