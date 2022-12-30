Baby drowned in an oversight of her mother while washing the dishes

A tragedy happened in the city of San Carlos, Mendoza, west of Argentina, when A one-year-old and nine-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water while her mother was doing housework. This was revealed by the Crónica de Buenos Aires media.

The minor’s mother had filled out a bucket of water for her daughter to cool off in the midst of the high temperatures that are experienced in these times in the city.

The woman set out to wash the dishes in the kitchen, leaving her daughter playing alone in the water. When her mother sadly realized it was too late.

The parents found the little girl without reacting and immediately went to the nearest health center, where she finally died.

At Dr H. Notti Children’s Hospital, doctors performed CPR for 20 minutes, which allowed them to revive the girl and stabilize her, although he was in a critical state of health.

the little one he was hospitalized for a week at the medical center, where the doctors did not give much encouragement of hope due to the state in which the minor was found.

Eventually, his condition began to worsen and he passed away.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

