Baby drowned in an oversight of her mother while washing the dishes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The girl is 10 years old.
The girl is 10 years old.
The little girl’s mother had left her in a bucket to cool off in the heat.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 30, 2022, 11:02 A.M.
A tragedy happened in the city of San Carlos, Mendoza, west of Argentina, when A one-year-old and nine-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water while her mother was doing housework. This was revealed by the Crónica de Buenos Aires media.
Also read: Protests in Peru will intensify in January: they deploy the Army
The minor’s mother had filled out a bucket of water for her daughter to cool off in the midst of the high temperatures that are experienced in these times in the city.
The woman set out to wash the dishes in the kitchen, leaving her daughter playing alone in the water. When her mother sadly realized it was too late.
The parents found the little girl without reacting and immediately went to the nearest health center, where she finally died.
At Dr H. Notti Children’s Hospital, doctors performed CPR for 20 minutes, which allowed them to revive the girl and stabilize her, although he was in a critical state of health.
the little one he was hospitalized for a week at the medical center, where the doctors did not give much encouragement of hope due to the state in which the minor was found.
Eventually, his condition began to worsen and he passed away.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
More news
December 30, 2022, 11:02 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Baby #drowned #oversight #mother #washing #dishes
Leave a Reply