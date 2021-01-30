Baby driver, the film directed by Edgar wright, surprised audiences in 2017 thanks to its mix of action elements such as auto racing, robberies, scams and chases. Three years later, the second installment received the green light from Sony Pictures and the creator has been working ever since.

Unfortunately for its followers, the production of the sequel was delayed by the health crisis that postponed the production and release of several Hollywood titles. However, the director took advantage of the time in confinement to polish the last details of the film.

While promoting his new documentary, The Sparks brothers, Edgar Wright told Variety that he had officially completed the script: “It’s written. I’ve written like three drafts. There are fans on social media who ask, ‘what’s going on with blah, blah, blah,’ and it’s like, ‘You know there is a global pandemic, right?’

Previously, Ansel Elgort (Baby) confirmed that Edgar Wright had been working on the sequel for a while, in an interview for MTV news. In addition, he noted that the director shared the official name of the sequel and assured that it is totally different from its predecessor.

On that occasion, fans learned that the character of Jon Bernthal (Griff) will be the main antagonist of the film and will seek revenge on the protagonist couple. Now we just have to wait for more news to check the latest changes.

Baby driver – official synopsis

Baby is a driver specialized in escapes, who, in love, intends to leave the criminal life and start from scratch with the woman he loves. When the head of a gangster gang forces you to work for him and the operation fails, your life and that of your partner are in danger.

The film featured the participation of Eiza González, Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, among other well-known artists. The original film cost just $ 34,000,000, and managed to raise more than $ 226,900,000, making a sequel unavoidable.