In the United States, a California court rejected the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, who appeared at the age of 4 months on the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind, released in 1991. The young man, known as Nirvana’s baby, filed a lawsuit in August against the band, claiming he was sexually exploited as a child.

In the lawsuit, Elden allegedly produced child pornography with his image, as he appears to be swimming naked towards a dollar bill. The young man, now 30, says he suffered permanent damage from the cover, including “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations.”

Elden’s lawyers pointed out that there had been “commercial child sexual exploitation from when he was a minor to the present day.” They further claim that the image makes Elden look like “a sex worker – grabbing a dollar bill.” The information is from the G1 portal.

The band filed for the case to be dropped last month on the grounds that Elden’s arguments had no merit, the BBC reported. The band’s lawyers said that until recently Elden seemed to enjoy the notoriety of being “Nirvana’s baby.”

+ Apple is valued at $3 trillion, more than double Brazil’s GDP

“He’s redone the photograph many times, tattooed the album title, appeared on a talk show mocking himself and wearing nude overalls, autographed album covers for sale on eBay and used that context to try to date women”, said the defense of the band, according to the G1.

The lawsuit cited several parties and has 15 defendants, including band members, Courtney Love – widow of Kurt Cobain – and the record company that released and distributed the album over the past three decades, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Elden’s defense had until December 30, 2021 to respond to the request to dismiss the lawsuit, but missed the deadline.

In the process, Spencer Elden was seeking damages of $150,000 (about R$787,000) from each of the parties and wanted his case to be reviewed by a jury.

The lawsuit also cites that Elden was never paid to appear on the cover and that his parents did not sign an image rights release. The photo was made especially for the cover. Elden’s parents received $250 at the time for the exclusive rehearsal.

The US MTV website published a photo of the 17-year-old young man in 2008, repeating the cover image. Elden went back to diving into a pool behind a dollar bill, but wearing swimming trunks. He had already remade the scene in 2001, in an article in the American Rolling Stone magazine. In 2016, Elden recreated the essay for the New York Post, in celebration of the album’s 25th anniversary.

