Spain. A grandfather and her grandson who were inseparable from her lost their lives after being without oxygen for 15 hours after they were trapped inside a car during a storm in Chamomile, Spain.

According to what was reported by Spanish media, the baby Daniel almost 2 years old he lost his life due to the lack of oxygen that he lacked when he was inside the car, when the body of his grandfather, Antonio Blanco, 55 years old who died of a hypoglycemic coma.

The case has shocked the whole of Spain since prior to the death of Antonio and his grandson being reported, social networks came together to urge the Civil Guard to carry out an intensive search, since those now deceased were found missing after leaving by car for a walk. walk.

As mentioned in some publications, Antonio, who was a retired agricultural foreman, was caring for Daniel because his parents, Antonio and María, in their twenties, had to work every day.

In Manzanilla, the 2-year-old boy was left in the care of the municipal nursery and his paternal grandfather, Antonio, who suffered from diabetes and depression and considered Daniel his greatest treasure, according to Spanish media.

The location of the grandfather and his grandson was somewhat complicated, since this occurred during a storm and yet they managed to be located, but Daniel spent 16 hours locked in the car next to the body of his grandfather who had died.

It may interest you:

Although the minor was located with vital signs and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, five days later he died due to brain damage caused by lack of oxygen.