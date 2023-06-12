A three-year-old boy died after suffering a heat stroke in the state of Quintana Roo. According to medical reports, the boy was rushed to a general hospital in a critical state of health.

The minor was admitted to the resuscitation area, where he lost his life for minutes due to the seriousness of his situation and despite medical efforts.

After the fact, the State Coordination of Civil Protection alerted the population about the high temperatures registered in recent days in Quintana Roo, where it has reached over 42 degrees Celsius and the thermal sensation is even higher.

Similarly, they pointed out that José Morelos and Felipe Carrillo Puerto are two of the municipalities most affected by the hot weather.

What is a heat stroke and how to prevent it?

Heat stroke, also known as heat stroke, occurs when the body’s temperature regulation mechanisms are overwhelmed and the body cannot cool down sufficiently. These can become serious and even moral.

In general, heat strokes occur when the body overheats from being exposed to high temperatures or performing intense physical activities in hot and humid environments.

Symptoms of heat stroke range from fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, red, hot, and dry skin, rapid, shallow breathing, rapid, pounding pulse, confusion, seizures, and even loss of consciousness.

To prevent heat stroke, the Social Security Institute (IMSS) issues the following recommendations:

Avoid exposing yourself to the sun

stay in the shade

Drink liquids

Eating well-cooked food

Avoid drinking alcohol and highly sugary drinks

Wear light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Avoid physical, intense and prolonged work

Avoid exercising during the hottest hours and outside

Wear a hat or umbrella

Reduce the use of the stove or oven

bathing frequently

Avoid leaving people inside the vehicle

Avoid self-medicate

However, if you already feel symptoms of heat stroke, the same health institution recommends: