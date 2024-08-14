Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, the death of a one-year-old child was reported, allegedly due to beatings by his parents.

Municipal police responded to a report of a death at a similar pharmacy located in the Parajes del Sur subdivision, where the infant’s father and mother were arrested.

The preliminary report indicates that the victim’s immediate family took him to the business located on Mesa Central and Paseo del Sur streets, telling the doctor who treated them that the minor had been run over.

Right there, he lost his vital signs.

SSPM agents considered the attitude of both parents suspicious and detained them while investigations were carried out.

