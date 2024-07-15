Home page World

From: Momir Takac, Kilian Bäuml

Tragic event in Rotterdam: A baby dies in an overheated car. The desperate father is at the end of his strength.

Rotterdam – Tragedy in a parking lot in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. An infant lost his life, presumably due to heat, after being left alone in a car. A witness to the incident is shocked by the baby’s death.

On the afternoon of July 8, the drama took place in an industrial area of ​​the port city. According to reports in Dutch newspapers General Daily Newspaper and The Telegraph At around 5 p.m., passers-by noticed a screaming man at a car with Belgian license plates. There was a baby in a child seat on the back seat of the car.

In the Netherlands, a baby died in an overheated car. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance / dpa | Nicolas Armer

Heat drama in Rotterdam not an isolated incident: ADAC warns in Germany of the danger for children in overheated cars

The man ran around the car in a panic and finally smashed the window of the right rear door, according to witness Mahmoud Shalabi in General Daily NewspaperWhen the rescue team arrived, the man handed the child over to them. The paramedics tried to resuscitate the baby, who was only a few months old, but without success.

Unfortunately, children keep dying in overheated cars. Every year, the ADAC warns parents not to leave their children in the car in high temperatures. In the heat, it can quickly become dangerous for children in the car. In June 2023, a toddler was found dead in his father’s car in Wettenberg, Hesse, according to the hessenschau reported. In France, a child died in a car in May this year after the father had gone to work and forgotten about him. Parents in the USA also experienced how quickly heat can become dangerous for children in the car. A Father had to smash the windshield to save his child.

Heat death of a baby in a car in the Netherlands: An avoidable drama

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said witness Shalabi. “Such a small baby, it’s really bad.” He is a father himself. “If I could have helped, I would have.” However, he admitted that he had misjudged the situation. An employee wanted to intervene, but he held him back for fear that the man might be drunk.

It is still unclear how long the baby was in the car. At the time of the accident, temperatures in Rotterdam were said to have been between 20 and 25 degrees. Investigations into the cause of the child’s death have been initiated. Initial suspicions point to dehydration. That same evening, the police arrested the man who turned out to be the baby’s father. According to General Daily Newspaper The man was released after questioning but remains a suspect.