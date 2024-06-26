Juarez City.- Medical personnel from Hospital 35 of the Mexican Social Security Institute reported to the ministerial authorities the death of an 8-month-old baby due to a pattern of omission of care.

The cause of death was ruled as dehydration, but not due to the heat factor of the weather, but rather due to failure to care for the little girl, said an employee who requested anonymity.

“They practically brought her to die, the girl was in very bad condition,” added the IMSS worker.

The Social Work Department of the hospital notified the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office, ministerial agents came this afternoon and took the baby’s mother to begin the investigations.