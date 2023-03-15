Drama in Milan, 5-year-old boy dies suffocated by a piece of bread: parents and doctors tried to revive him in vain

A truly heartbreaking story happened on the evening of Monday 13 March, in the province of Milan. A child of alone 5 years he lost his life after a piece of bread blocked his airways. Both parents and doctors tried in vain to help him.

Those who are experiencing are moments of agony and sadness family members of the little one, that they were at home and that they were spending an evening like any other.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Monday 13 Marchthe alarm went off to the rescuers around 19.30. Precisely in the fraction of Vermezzo with Zeloin the city of Milan.

The child was at home with his family, of South African origin. He was eating some bread and everything was going well for them normally.

Suddenly, a piece of that food has him obstructed airways. Parents tried to revive him first alone and then they asked for the timely intervention of the doctors.

On the spot beyond an ambulance the Ata di Zelo and the air ambulance has also arrived. However, when the doctors arrived, the baby’s condition appeared despair right away.

The death of the 5-year-old child after transport to the hospital

Doctors hoping to save him rushed him to the hospital Niguarda from Milan. But it is precisely in this hospital, a few hours later, that the doctors had no choice but to note his excruciating death.

At the moment, the information is still scarce. It is not yet clear whether the investigators will decide to start an investigation and then to arrange all the investigations of the case and the autopsy examination.

For the family these are days of agony and sadness. None of them could ever imagine living a mourning similar. There will be more updates on this sad and heartbreaking story.