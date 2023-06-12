A baby died at birth in a bathroom at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in the municipality of vineyardChihuahua, after allegedly the medical and nursing staff denied care to the mother.

The events were recorded last Friday, June 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to the first versions, the mother, identified as 35-year-old Kenya Lizbeth, began laboring and arrived at said hospital accompanied by her husband, however, they allegedly denied her the required care and sent her to “wait.” .

From one moment to the next, the woman felt the need to go to the toilet and apparently that feeling was confused with the imminent birth, however, supposedly the baby hit the floor and died right there.

According to local media, hospital staff argued that the death of the newborn was not due to a blow, but because it was entangled with the umbilical cord.

The baby's mother and her husband appeared before the South Zone District Attorney's Office to file a complaint against the hospital, since they accuse an alleged Medical negligence.