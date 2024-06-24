A tragedy has shaken the community of Santee, San Diego, after what a baby died after being left in a vehicle by her adoptive parents, Romer and Jayson De Los Santos. The smallwhich had been adopted just two months before, She was found dead in the truck parked outside her house.

The incident occurred on June 13 around 12:20 p.m. when a member of The family discovered the baby unconscious inside the vehicle, so they immediately called 911, and The baby was rushed to a hospital, where unfortunately she did not survive.

Local authorities, including detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the case. So far, no charges have been brought against those responsible. According to Daily Mail reports, The baby was adopted by the couple on April 11.

Romer and Jayson De Los Santos, a gay couple who have been together for more than 20 years, have experience in adoption, as they already have another child under two years of age under their guardianship.