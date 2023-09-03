In Santa Maria a Vico, in the Caserta area, it is detective story on the death of a one and a half month old girl, found lifeless in her cradle by her parents. There were burns and bruises on her little body. The Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere has opened an investigation. An autopsy will be performed on Monday. The parents of the little girl have been listened to, whose version of events will be subject to verification. A few kilometers away, another little girl was found dead, perhaps killed by nocturnal regurgitation.

The magistrate of the Prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere wants to establish the causes of death of the newborn. The 118 health workers arrived on the spot, called by the family of the little girl, who then alerted the carabinieri. The autopsy will be performed at the Caserta hospital. Detectives are verifying the parents’ version of events and have confiscated their cell phones. The couple, she is 19 and he is 26, already have two young children.