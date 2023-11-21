Abigail Lee is a little girl destined to never grow up and always remain as big as a doll. Here is her story and how they discovered her syndrome

Is called Abigail Lee the little girl destined to never grow up. She will always have them size of a doll and the parents have had to resign themselves to this condition since the doctors presented them with a difficult diagnosis to accept. The little girl, who lives in Louisiana, in the United States of America, will have to live with this syndrome forever: she is 4 years old today.

Abigail Lee is one four-year-old girl born with a rare condition medical. Her life will be very different from those of her peers, because she will never be able to grow up like them. When she was two years old she weighed only six and a half pounds and she still wore baby clothes because she was incredibly small.

Even before his birth, Emily and Brian, his parents, they knew Abigail would be different. In an ultrasound the doctors saw that she was not growing as expected and eventually she stopped growing altogether. They had to deliver her by caesarean section: she weighed just one and a half kilos when she was born and after eight weeks she hadn’t grown at all.

Doctors diagnosed the little girl with a Microcephalic osteodysplastic primordial dwarfism type II, or MOPD type 2 for short.

When I was pregnant, she was always three weeks behind in her development. I had a c-section at 36 weeks and she was sent straight to intensive care. She was doing everything normally, breathing and eating well but she was small. When she was diagnosed, we had never heard of this type of ‘dwarfism’, so we had absolutely no idea what it was about her.

The story of the little girl destined to never grow up moved everyone

Due to her rare condition, Abigail is not expected to ever grow taller than 60 centimetres. She can only wear baby clothes: her parents don’t know what to do when she no longer wants to wear her bodysuits.

Certainly not an easy situation for a family who, however, is rolling up their sleeves to guarantee a future for the little girl.