Baby Dead After Being Crushed by a Door, Dad Writes to Fedez

The father of Gioele Putzu, the nine-year-old boy who died after being crushed by a soccer goal in Ozieri, in the province of Sassari, wrote a letter to Fedez, who ended up at the center of controversy because he was accused of not canceling his concert after the tragedy.

The rapper, for his part, justified himself through a video posted on social media, stating that he had learned of the tragedy only a few minutes before going on stage and that he had asked for a minute of silence “to commemorate Gioele and express our closeness to the family. No one dared to say anything. Shame on whom? But how do you do it guys?”.

Not enough for Ivan Putzu, who wrote: “Hi Fedez, I thought you were a more human person since you have children. At that moment when you were singing in Ozieri, I, the father of Gioele, the child who died 200 meters away from you, was on the ground with my son asking him to open his eyes again and asking you to take my life, and to let him live”.

“We live in Olbia and we came to Ozieri because my son sang your songs and wanted to see you sing live. All this was not possible for him.” “You could have stopped singing for one evening and respected my pain” is the dramatic conclusion of Gioele’s father.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday, September 14: Gioele was playing with some friends on the soccer field of the “Meledina” sports center when he was hit by the goal. For over an hour, the 118 rescuers tried to revive the little boy but unfortunately every attempt was in vain.