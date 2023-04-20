Bimbo cries throughout the flight, a passenger starts screaming in turn

It is an unbelievable story that took place on a Southwest Airlines flight, departing from Baltimore and bound for Orlando, Florida, which featured a child and a rather eccentric passenger.

In fact, there was a small child on board the plane who cried for almost the entire duration of the journey. This annoyed an adult passenger who, out of spite, started yelling and causing chaos on board.

The crew immediately intervened, but the man didn’t want to hear any reason, continuing to scream as if nothing had happened. “I paid for a ticket to have a fucking comfortable flight. That baby cried for 40 minutes, you have to calm the baby down,” he says in a video shot by the other passengers that went viral on TikTok.

“I wanted to sleep and I had headphones,” added the man, also arguing that the child’s parents would have had to pay extra for the inconvenience caused to the other passengers.

Once they arrived in Orlando, then, the man initially refused to get off and then leave the aircraft last. The passenger was later reached by the police.