Many times, due to the delicate skin of the baby, mothers avoid using any cream or medical treatment. In such a situation, we have brought you some effective homemade diaper rash cream making methods, which are safe and effective in ridding your baby of the problem of rashes.
Rash Cream with Zinc Oxide: A rash cream with zinc oxide is effective in relieving your child from rash irritation and inflammation as it has astringent, soothing and protective properties. It is an inorganic chemical compound that is often used as an ingredient in medicines.
material
- 3 tablespoons of non-nanoparticle zinc oxide
- 1 tbsp virgin coconut oil
- 4 cups raw organic shea butter
- 2-3 drops of chamomile essential oil
- 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil
recipe: Pour all ingredients into a glass bowl. Mix them all well. When the mixture becomes cream-like, store it in a container and place it on the child’s rashes. If your child has a bacterial infection, use tea tree oil instead of chamomile or lavender. However, if your child is less than 3 months old, then you should avoid using any type of essential oil.
