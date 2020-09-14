When you become a mother for the first time, you take care of your newborn 24 hours. In the current times, due to lack of time with working mothers, she always keeps her baby in diaper so that she can get rid of the problem of wetness. But because of wearing the diaper for a long time, the baby has to suffer from the problem of diaper rash. These rashes are caused by moisture and bacteria located in the skin. Due to rash, baby care tips have to suffer redness, irritation and pain.

Many times, due to the delicate skin of the baby, mothers avoid using any cream or medical treatment. In such a situation, we have brought you some effective homemade diaper rash cream making methods, which are safe and effective in ridding your baby of the problem of rashes.

Rash Cream with Zinc Oxide: A rash cream with zinc oxide is effective in relieving your child from rash irritation and inflammation as it has astringent, soothing and protective properties. It is an inorganic chemical compound that is often used as an ingredient in medicines.

material

3 tablespoons of non-nanoparticle zinc oxide

1 tbsp virgin coconut oil

4 cups raw organic shea butter

2-3 drops of chamomile essential oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

recipe: Pour all ingredients into a glass bowl. Mix them all well. When the mixture becomes cream-like, store it in a container and place it on the child’s rashes. If your child has a bacterial infection, use tea tree oil instead of chamomile or lavender. However, if your child is less than 3 months old, then you should avoid using any type of essential oil.

Rash Cream with Wax: It is a thick cream and can be used as a rash stick. It is very convenient to use and is also less dirty.