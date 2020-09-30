Baby bump in first pregnancy The more often you become a mother, the sooner your baby bump will start appearing in each pregnancy. In the first pregnancy, baby bump is not seen in the first trimester of pregnancy. You may see baby bump in the second quarter of pregnancy which is 12 and 16 weeks. If you are underweight, your stomach may start appearing around the 12th week and in the 16th week if you are overweight. Also read: Anushka Sharma in Pregnancy is making her craving cool by this

Baby bump in second pregnancy If you are becoming a mother for the second time, do not be surprised if your baby bump starts showing soon. Baby bump can start appearing in the first trimester of pregnancy after the first pregnancy. In the first pregnancy the abdominal muscles are already stretched and in some cases these muscles do not return to the original size. Due to this change, baby bump can appear soon.

Having twins If you have twins or three children, it is possible that your baby bump starts appearing before the first trimester ends. The uterus grows rapidly to accommodate more than one child. Some women may not see their stomach even after 3 or 4 months and some may show up before six weeks.

Why baby bump is seen soon First pregnancy or second, it is not necessary that everyone's baby bump starts appearing at the same time. It may be that your weight increases around six to eight weeks. Fluid accumulates in the body due to the increase of hormones, which causes flatulence. In such a situation, you may consider flatulence as a baby bump. In this case, drink plenty of water, eat fiber and eat little by little during the day.

