Last Monday, February 20, a miracle came to the home of Khalil al-Sawadi and Al-Sawadi, a married couple who, after the earthquake that occurred at the beginning of this month, had to move to northern Syria, in the Jindires region. .

It is about Afraa, a baby who has been the protagonist of several headlines around the world because was born under the rubble left by the recent tragedy that hit the country.

The little girl who had been hospitalized since February 6 was discharged after a hard recovery. It should be remembered that the girl was found with her family, who, unfortunately, died during the tragedy.

Rescuers managed to find her in a timely manner and then took her to a nearby hospital, where she was named Aya, a name that translates as “sign from God.” Days later, due to her story, thousands of people around the world sought a way to help or welcome the girl, who was orphaned by her parents and until then no close relative could be contacted.

(You may be interested: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: how I survived buried with my 10-day-old baby).

Even so, there were people who also approached with other types of intentions, because, according to the hospital director, several subjects arrived at the institution stating that they were relatives of the little girl.

The earthquake left more than 40,000 dead.

It was then that the officials of the place doubled the security with which Aya was cared for.

However, days later, her uncle, Khalil al-Sawadi, managed to contact the hospital in order to take the little girl home. Now, both he and his wife have made the decision to take care of the little girl as if she were another daughter.

“Now she is one of my daughters. I will not differentiate between her and my children,” Khalil al-Sawadi told The Associated Press news agency.

(Also: Video: tender reaction of a child after being rescued from the rubble in Syria).

Likewise, according to the medium, the baby arrived at the couple’s house after a DNA test was performed to confirm the link between them.

A new beginning

“She will be more loved than my children because she will keep the memory of her father, her mother and her brothers alive,” she told the outlet, after explaining that at the time of adoption the young woman took the name Afraa, in honor of her mother. .

🇸🇾 | A baby born in northern Syria during the devastating earthquakes this month is reunited with her aunt and uncle after her parents and siblings were killed in the disaster. pic.twitter.com/uLsr2sXApz — RD ALERT 🇩🇴 AND THE 🗺️ (@AlertasRD) February 19, 2023

After having reviewed her health, the baby was discharged by Dr. Hani Maarouf, who took care of her until the last day.

More news

Earthquake lights: phenomenon that occurred during a new earthquake in Turkey

Meteorite that fell in Italy would be more than 45 billion years old

James Webb: Astronomers ‘accidentally’ detect a small asteroid

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL