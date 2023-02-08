Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Miracles after the terrible earthquake in Syria: A baby born under the rubble could be saved – it was still hanging on the mother’s umbilical cord.

Dschandairis – It is news from the earthquake area in Syria and Turkey that is sensational and heartbreaking on the one hand, but also incredibly tragic: A baby was rescued in north-western Syria, who was born under the rubble and was the only family member to survive the disaster.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Baby is born under rubble – mother, father and siblings dead

When the violent earthquake shook parts of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, a four-story house collapsed in Janairis in the Afrin region. A family of seven is surprised in their sleep. When relatives search for the buried victims hours later, they hear a noise. “We cleared debris and found this little one, praise God,” Chalil Sawadi told AFP on Tuesday.

This baby born in the rubble has been rescued after the earthquake in Syria. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Ghaith Alsayed

Not only is the baby’s rescue incredible, but so are the circumstances. The newborn was still connected by the umbilical cord to its mother, who will never know it now. Because all family members died in the earthquake: mother, father, his three sisters, his brother and his aunt. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to more than 9,400.

Video shows the miraculous rescue of the baby from the rubble

“We cut the umbilical cord and my cousin took the baby to the hospital,” says Sawadi, describing the miraculous rescue. A video circulated online of a man carrying away a naked, dust-covered baby with the remains of his umbilical cord still hanging from his belly amidst the rubble. It is also referred to as the “miracle baby” on social media.

A man carries away a live baby born under the rubble. © Uncredited/Verified UGC/AP/dpa

The baby was taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Afrin. “She was brought in with her limbs stiff from the cold and her blood pressure had dropped,” doctor Hani Maaruf told AFP. “We provided first aid and gave her IVs because she hadn’t had milk for a long time.”

Rescued newborn was born seven hours after the earthquake

The newborn broke some ribs but is in stable condition, Maaruf said. The doctor suspects that it was born about seven hours after the earthquake and that the mother died shortly after birth. “Just an hour longer and it would have died.” Unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl was not lucky in Turkey. The photo of the grieving father holding the hand of his dead and buried daughter goes around the world.

Sawadi also reported on the already difficult fate of the family. Because of the civil war in Syria, she had left the unstable region of Deir Essor further east to lead a safer life in Janairis. Now they’re all dead except for the miracle baby. Hospital staff gave the girl the name Aja. (mt/afp/dpa)