Story with a happy ending in England: a baby born prematurely at just 22 weeks and 5 days with less than 10% of the chances of surviving managed to stay alive. The newborn, born on 6 September at Singleton Hospital in Swansea (UK), weighed only 515 grams and had very little chance of remaining alive. She was immediately placed in an incubator, where she spent many months. She was extremely fragile and translucent, the mother said.

Rachel, 28, and her partner Corey were hosted near the hospital to spend as much time as possible with their baby. “It was the scariest time of my life but the staff were amazing to me and my family. They’ve always trusted me as a mom and my instincts.”

After 132 days in hospital, the little girl was finally able to go home to Bridgend. The primacy of the most premature surviving baby in the world, however, does not belong to her, but to Curtis Zy-Keith Means (United States), born at 21 weeks and one day, 11 days before Imogen.