Tonight, Thursday 22 June 2023, at 21.20 on La7, Baby Boom, a 1987 film directed by Charles Shyer and starring Diane Keaton, Sam Shepard and Sam Wanamaker, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

JC Wiatt is an enterprising career woman who works for a large New York corporation, lives in a nice apartment in the heart of Manhattan with her partner, Steven. Close to reaching an important employment contract, she receives an unexpected and confusing call in the middle of the night, where she is given an appointment at the airport the next morning, for the collection of a mysterious inheritance left by a distant British cousin, who died at the suddenly with his wife in a car accident, of which she is the only remaining relative.

Going to the appointment, eager to find a large sum of money in her hands, she will instead discover that her part of the inheritance is, instead, little Elizabeth, the daughter of her deceased cousin. At first the world falls on her: she has no time to devote to a child and she has no experience, plus her romantic relationship turns out to be anything but solid. She decides to give the baby up for adoption, immediately changing her mind, having become attached to her baby by now. However, her new lifestyle as a new mother and the numerous setbacks of her motherhood lead to her being replaced by a new consultant in the office and taking time off.

Baby Boom: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Baby Boom, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Diane KeatonJC Wiatt

Sam ShepardDr. Jeff Cooper

Sam WanamakerFritz Curtis

Harold RamisSteven Bochner

James SpaderKen Arrenberg

Pat Hingle Hughes Larrabee

Kristina KennedyElizabeth

Isabel KennedyElizabeth

Elizabeth Philbin: Mayor / Nurse

George Petrie Everett Sloane

William Frankfather: Merle White

Annie O’DonnellWilma White

Britt LeachVerne Boone

Victoria JacksonEve

Chris Noth: Yuppie husband

Streaming and TV

Where to see Baby Boom on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 22 June 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.