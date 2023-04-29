EA boa, almost three meters long, gave birth to 42 snake babies in a reptile house on Lake Constance. “Because she kept getting fatter, the birth had to be initiated,” said Peter Kisser, who runs the reptile house in Unteruhldingen. The baby boom came as a big surprise to him and his employees. “We had expected 20 to 30 cubs, which would be normal for such a snake species,” said the expert. But on April 13, more and more boys were born. Snake mom Hermione is well.

According to Kisser, the boa constrictor with snake father Snape no longer has to take care of the offspring. “Snake babies are very independent, they only spend a few hours with their mother and can then take care of themselves,” said the expert. “From day one, they know exactly what they can eat and who their enemies are.” According to Kissers, the baby boas, which are around 30 centimeters long, are fed on small mice – one per snake.

Only two of them will be kept in the reptile house, which is also a sanctuary. The rest will be given away, for example to specialist retailers. “There are people who collect stamps or beer mats – and there are a lot of people who just keep reptiles.” The snake babies are already attracting many visitors.

A snake’s pregnancy lasts an average of 120 days. The birth of the 42 boys took two to three hours. “The snakes have it a bit easier than humans.” But it’s still pressed. “Not all snakes give birth to young, for example pythons lay eggs,” Kisser said.

In the wild, few of the little boa cubs would survive. “That’s why snakes get so many of them,” the expert explained. It was probably Hermione’s first pregnancy – and it certainly won’t be the last. Whether there will be another baby boom next year will be seen.