Blaugrana in double advantage with the first goals in the league of Jutglà and Gavi. The Valencians recover, but Xavi guesses the right move by inserting the 19-year-old son of art

Xavi breathes. Hardly, but breathe. And it does so thanks to its choices. After the defeats with Betis and Bayern and the draw with Osasuna, Barcelona beat Elche 3-2, one step away from the relegation zone, and obtained 3 points that the Catalan coach had declared essential. This fragile Barça went 2-0 up with Jutglà and Gavi, got caught up at 2-2 and won in the final thanks to a goal from Nico. Three players with a jersey number greater than 25, those reserved for the boys of the ‘filial’, Barça B.

Unpublished attack – Always without Pedri and Ansu Fati, in addition to Braithwaite, the Catalan coach has chosen to start in attack with Dembélé, Ferran Jutglà and Abde. The second is a 22-year-old guy who was discarded by Espanyol this summer and ended up at Barça B.

The first goals – In Pamplona he had entered in the 90th minute making his debut in La Liga, yesterday, first time as a starter, in the 16 ‘of the head he sent a corner of Dembélé to the back of the net. Time three minutes and Gavi also found his first goal in La Liga. The 17-year-old was caught on the trocar by Lenglet, got rid of an opponent with a wonderful veronica and went straight to the opponent’s goal by beating the goalkeeper with an angled right. A golazo.

Defensive tremors – In defense with Piqué suspended Xavi used Araujo, Eric Garcia, Lenglet and Jordi Alba and the back department showed the usual cracks: in the first half the Chilean Enzo Roco wasted a spectacular invitation by shooting high from a few meters. And at the start of the second half, Elche immediately had two chances, the second given by Jordi Alba.

Trembling one-two – Shortly after the quarter of an hour in less than two minutes the Elche equalized: Tete Morente shortened the distance with a powerful diagonal from the right that struck Ter Stegen culminating in a great counterattack, and a moment later Tete Morente himself put in on the head of Pere Milla, very alone at the far post, the same goal. Errors in Araujo series, in setting and in marking.

Nico decisive – Xavi brought in Nico for Jutglà and Riqui Puig for Frenkie de Jong, and in the 85th minute the 19-year-old son of art gave Barça the victory with a decisive right-foot. The assist? Again by Gavi, author of an exceptional performance. For Nico it is the second goal in two days. Thanks to his boys, Barcelona moves to 3 points behind Rayo Vallecano, fourth after today’s victory over Alaves and with one more game than the Catalans.

December 18 – 9:12 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Baby #Barça #complicates #life #Nico #saves #Elche