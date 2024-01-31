In the Chilean television panorama, a series has captured the attention of the international audience thanks to Netflix. 'Baby Bandito', with its vibrant narrative and complex characters, is positioned as one of the most intriguing proposals of this year. This production, based on real events that occurred in 2014, tells the story of a group of daring young people who plan and execute what was known as the robbery of the century in Chile. The series stands out not only for its gripping plot, but also for a stellar cast that masterfully brings each of the characters to life.

With eight episodes full of adrenaline, 'Baby Bandito' delves into the world of Kevin Tapia, played by Nicolas Contreras, a young skater who, moved by love and adventure, conceives an extraordinary plan to conquer Genesis, a character from Frances Armstrong. The series delves into the challenges and dynamics between the characters, exploring themes of loyalty, ambition, and the price of dreams. Directed by Julio Jorquera, Fernando Guzzoni and Pepa San Martín, this series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Official trailer for 'Baby Bandito' Netflix series

What is 'Baby Bandito' about?

“The life of passionate skateboarder Kevin takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Génesis, a privileged young woman. Determined to bet everything for his love, Kevin immerses himself in a risky plan to rob an intricate scheme from a dangerous gang of gangsters called Los Carniceros. to extract a million-dollar loot that will transform him into the most wanted fugitive in the country. As they defy the rules and face intense persecution, their love story is intertwined with extreme dangers as they pursue an unusual life, where passion and risk culminate in an exciting journey to Rome. Inspired by the robbery of the century that occurred in Chile in 2014,” says the synopsis of Netflix.

Kevin and Genesis in 'Baby Bandito', the love story that gave rise to the biggest robbery in Chile. Photo: The Fourth

When is 'Baby Bandito' released and where to watch it?

'Baby Bandito'is not just a story of crime and passion; It is a portrait of Chilean youth, their dreams and their challenges. With a narrative that intertwines love, friendship and crime, andThis series premiered on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 and you can watch it now on Netflix.

Who's who in the Netflix series, 'Baby Bandito'?

Nicolás Contreras is Kevin Tapia

The protagonist Nicolas Contreras, who plays Kevin Tapia, is a young man with an adventurous spirit, whose desire to impress his love, Genesis, leads him to plan the robbery of the century together with his companions. The actor previously participated in the Chilean film 'A story of impossible love'.

Kevin Tapia is the protagonist and main character of 'Baby Bandito'. Photo: Netflix

Francisca Armstrong is Genesis

Genesis, performed by Frances Armstrong, is Kevin's love interest, whose relationship with him is the catalyst for the main plot. In the series, she is a teenager with millionaire parents and decides to accompany Kevin to take the 'big hit'. She participated in series like 'La ley de Baltazar' and 'Rojo'

Francisca Armstrong plays Genesis, Kevin's love. Photo: Netflix

Pablo Macaya is 'Pantera'

The 'panther', played by Pablo Macaya, is one of the masterminds of the daring robbery, whose experience and leadership are key for the team. In addition, he is one of the best friends of the protagonist, Kevin Tapia. Macaya participated in productions such as 'Motorcycle Diaries' and 'Pact of Blood'

Pablo Macaya is the real mastermind of the robbery in 'Baby Bandito'. Photo: Netflix

Carmen Zabala is 'Mystic'

A crucial member of Kevin Tapia's group, known for her intelligence and strategic skills, is Mística, played by actress Carmen Zabala. She will be a key player when designing the plan for the robbery. She was in films like 'Hidden Truths' and 'Letters from a Woman'.

Mystique in 'Baby Bandito' is the smartest of Kevin's group. Photo: Instagram Carmen Zavala

Lukas Vergara is 'Panda'

The youngest of Kevin Tapia's team, whose loyalty and bravery are essential to the success of their mission. Lukas Vergara was in productions such as 'What women call us' and 'Soltera otra vez', among others.

The actor Lukas Vergara had always played child roles in the productions in which he worked. Photo: Netflix

Who is Kevin Olguín, the person Netflix was inspired to make this series?

The television production 'Baby Bandito' presents Kevin Tapia as its central character, played by Nicolás Contreras. However, the real reason that inspired this series is Kevin Olguín. This Chilean citizen stood out as a member of the group responsible for the robbery at the Arturo Merino Benítez Airport on August 12, 2014. This criminal act, known as the 'Robbery of the Century', resulted in the theft of an approximate sum of 6,000 million Chilean pesos (between 20 and 30 million dollars), of which, according to reports from the Chilean Public Ministry, only 10% was recovered.

Kevin Olguín, the real 'Baby Bandito'. Photo capture: YouTube.

In the Netflix series, Olguin, nicknamed Baby Bandito, plays a key role in facilitating the escape and evading police capture by using “miguelitos” to obstruct the chase. At the same time, in fiction, Kevin Tapia falls in love with Francisca Armstrong, who belongs to an upper social class, and associates with the band Los Carniceros in an attempt to transform her life. This fictional plot bears some similarity to reality, since Kevin Olguin and his partner fled to Europe with a portion of the loot, enjoying an opulent lifestyle.

Olguin's arrest occurred in Barcelona in 2016, at the hands of the Spanish police, due to his suspicious behavior. Later, he was extradited to Chile from Italy. The local press dubbed him Baby Bandito and he was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in the crime. Although he did not complete his sentence, he was arrested again in July 2018.

