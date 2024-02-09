'Baby Bandito' is a successful Netflix series inspired by the story of Kevin Olguin, a young man who in 2014 participated in the cataloged 'robbery of the century'. Together with a gang, he was able to take more than 6,000 million Chilean pesos (about 10 million dollars at that time) from a money transportation company. His story, along with that of the other members of the group, as expected, did not end well, since he was captured by the Police and sent to prison.

Olguin's unconventional story was captured by Netflix to make a series, which quickly became one of the most viewed not only in Chile, but also worldwide. His impressive story made many want to investigate more about the protagonist's companions, where he highlighted Felipe Munoza character better known as 'Panda'.

Does 'Panda' from 'Baby Bandito' exist in real life?

Despite 'Baby Bandito' is based on a real life event, its story is not 100% attached to what really happened on August 12, 2014 at the Arturo Benítez International Airport in Santiago de Chile. Those in charge of this successful series stated that they were free to add some fiction to the story of, at the time, one of the most wanted people by Chilean justice.

This gave way to both the story and some of the characters being a product of fiction. One of them was the role of Felipe Munozalso known as 'Panda', who did not exist as such in real life; However, many believe that it is Fabián Olguín, brother of Kevin Olguinand that he was acquitted by justice after not participating in the criminal act.

In real life, the gang that accompanied Olguín was made up of Marcelo Moya, Alexis Niñoles, accused of being the leader of the operation, Cristian Niñoles, Francisco Morales, Mario Vásquez, Roque Quintanilla and Alfredo Álvarez.

Who is 'Panda' in 'Baby Bandito'?

In 'Baby Bandito', 'Panda' He is the best friend of Kevin Tapia, the protagonist of the Netflix series. In the plot, Muñoz accompanies Tapia in everything related to the robbery and, every time he gets into trouble, he always comes to his aid. Unfortunately, this friendship was shattered after the appearance of Génesis, who would become Kevin's girlfriend.

In the development of the fiction, while Tapia spends time with his partner, 'Panda' is left aside, an aspect that leaves said character very hurt. This becomes a very important part of the story, since it is this broken friendship that ends in the capture of the baptized as 'Baby Bandito'.

In 'Baby Bandito', 'Panda' (right) is the youngest member of the gang that pulled off the 'robbery of the century'. Photo: Netflix

Who is the actor who plays 'Panda' in 'Baby Bandito'?

The character of 'Panda' in 'Baby Bandito' falls on Lukas Vergara, a young 19-year-old Chilean actor who began his acting career at a very young age. Vergara participated in various series such as 'What We Women Call Up' (2016), 'Papá Mono' (2017), 'Soltera Again' (2018), among others, and in films such as 'Nobody Knows That I'm Here' (2020 ) and 'The Burning Look' (2021).

Likewise, Lukas Vergara gave something to talk about in his native country due to his notable physical change for this series, as well as his performance. That is far from what was seen of him in previous productions, where he played children or played good characters. In 'Baby Bandito''Panda' is unconditional at the beginning, but then revenge and resentment consume him.

