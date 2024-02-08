The name of Kevin Olguín Sepúlveda has gained notoriety throughout Latin America after the premiere of the Netflix series 'Baby Bandito', starring the actor Nicolas Contreras. The streaming platform was inspired by the real assault that occurred in 2014 at the Santiago de Chile airport on the Brinks company, a money transporter. In this incident, Olguín, 23 years old and leader of the gang, took 6,000 million Chilean pesos (equivalent to 10 million dollars at that time) with his accomplices without firing a single shot.

To avoid falling into the hands of his country's justice, the young man fled Chile and headed to Europe, specifically Italy, where he enjoyed a life of luxury and excess. The Italian press estimated that he had one million dollars in his possession resulting from his participation in the robbery. But what eccentricities and luxuries did he end up spending all his money on? Kevin Olguin?

What did Kevin Olguín spend the million dollars on, the product of the 'robbery of the century'?

In 2015, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera carried out an important investigation in which the fugitive was discovered. Kevin Olguin living in Milan, specifically in the Padova neighborhood, where a considerable number of South Americans reside. Police officers were reported to have repeatedly failed in operations to capture him because local residents were protecting him, possibly in exchange for money.

In addition, the media stated that Olguín had a great addiction to false documents and that he enjoyed pleasure trips to the Caribbean and Europe. It was stated that he took his pregnant partner and his closest relatives with him to destinations such as Santo Domingo, France or Spain, where they liked to pamper them.

“The thief could still be around. He enjoys the protection of the community and a great addiction to false documents. He maybe he could run with the identity of some relatives. He must be full of money“, detailed the Italian media, which portrayed him as a young, rich, and arrogant criminal, which is why they nicknamed him 'Il baby bandito' (bandit boy).

Why did Kevin Olguín's jewelry, clothing and cars help with his capture?

Kevin Olguin He immortalized many of the luxuries he enjoyed with the millionaire loot on his social networks, especially on Facebook, where he shared numerous photographs of his trips, jewelry, accommodation worth thousands of euros, cars (for him and his partner) and clothing from important brands that acquired The peculiar thing about this situation is that these same records were the ones that facilitated his capture in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Later, he was deported to Chile and convicted of the 'robbery of the century'.

His photographs in first world countries ended up working against him. Photo: La Tercera.

How many years in prison did they give Kevin Olguín?

Kevin Olguin, known in the media in Italy as 'Baby Bandito', was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Before his arrest, Olguín lived an opulent lifestyle in Italy during 2015, until in 2016 he was arrested and extradited from Spain, after being flagged by an Interpol red alert.

He stood out for sharing his life of luxury and eccentricities with his girlfriend on social networks. However, after being convicted in Chile, he did not show up to serve his sentence and was captured on July 13, 2018. From there, the true whereabouts of Kevin Olguín would begin to be unknown.