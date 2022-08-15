with videoA drama was narrowly prevented on Sunday evening in the Belgian swimming pool Plopsaqua. A baby and a 1.5-year-old child were left between a pair of backpacks while the parents were swimming. They threatened to lose consciousness, but were saved just in time.
