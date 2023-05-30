Abandoned baby in front of the Sesto San Giovanni hospital, the doctors noticed it several hours later, but she’s fine

They decided to call her Amelia, the baby girl abandoned by her mother in front of the emergency room of the Sesto San Giovanni hospital. Although they realized it after several hours, her conditions seem to be very good at the moment.

A truly heartbreaking story, which has once again led to the torment of millions of people. The mayor of the small town wanted to be desperate appeal for the mother.

The facts actually happened last year Wednesday 24 May, but the news only surfaced a few hours ago. Precisely off to the hospital’s emergency room Sixth St Johnlocated in the province of Milan.

The doctors found the little girl a few hours after hers abandonment. She cried and was completely alone. This is why they immediately took her into care and after her first tests, they ordered hers transfer at the Niguarda hospital.

They decided to call her Amelia and despite what he’s been through, he appears to be in really good health. Now the doctors are doing everything possible to make her grow and also to give her everything the love which it needs.

This episode like that of Aeneas, left in the Cradle for life and like that of Noemi, left by her mother in the Bergamo hospital, brought back to grief and sadness. For this reason the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni, Robert DiStefanohe wanted to appeal to his mother.

Baby girl abandoned outside the hospital: the mayor’s appeal

I want to appeal to the mother: don’t be afraid to recognize your little girl, we as a municipality are by your side. Come forward, contact me without fear because if the reason for abandonment is related to economic problems, as a Municipality we have prepared numerous forms of support. We want to help you. We will do everything possible to ensure a future for this little girl, together with her mother!

The woman, just as happened in the other episodes, has at her disposal 10 days time to change his mind and to recognize his little girl.