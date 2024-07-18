Without liquids under the sun, it takes even less time to damage the tissues and noble organs (heart and brain) than the time spent by the little girl between the hot sheets of the car, forgotten by her father in the Venice area. Pier Mannuccio Mannucci, professor emeritus of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan, told Adnkronos, explaining what happens with heat stroke. “As the body temperature increases, the blood thickens and arrhythmias are created. Children, among other things, are more sensitive than adults because they have less capacity for compensation,” specifies the professor.

“The little girl lost liquids and was unable to integrate them, in addition her body temperature rose – Mannucci remarks – By decreasing the essential liquids of the human body, we can say that the little girl died essentially of thirst and fever”. Dehydration in fact leads “to a decrease in the liquid part of the blood which concentrates and is no longer able to oxygenate the tissues, hyperpyrexia instead creates problems at a cerebral level, together the two things lead to death”.