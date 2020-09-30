new Delhi: The Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP from Hyderabad, has expressed his displeasure after the court’s decision in the Babri demolition case. Owaisi has spoken by tweeting a poetry.

Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter, “The same murderer is the same Munsif court. He is the Shahid, now there is favoritism in many judgments.”

vahī qātil vahī munsif adālat us kī vo shāhid

bahut se faisloñ meñ ab taraf-dārī bhī hotī hai – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 30, 2020

Simultaneously, MP Asaduddin Owaisi told ABP News that “Today’s decision of the CBI court is the black day of the date of the court of India.” Did the mosque disappear with magic, were the statues kept with magic, were the locks opened with magic. Today’s decision is against the Supreme Court which gave the decision on 9 November. You can guess Advani’s rath yatra where there was violence, looting and people’s houses were burnt. “Isn’t it true that Uma Bharti said one push and two, Babri Masjid break Two. Did Uma Bharti, Advani not eat sweets when Babri Masjid was martyred. ”

Please tell that the CBI Special Court has heard the decision in the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The court acquitted all 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar in this case for lack of evidence.

The demolition was not planned – court

The court also said that the demolition of the mosque was not planned. The court said that no strong evidence was found against any of the accused. All 26 accused, except Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan, were present in the court at the time of the judgment. The judge said that the audio was not clear in the audio of the accused.

