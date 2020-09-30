BJP leader LK Advani has expressed happiness over the CBI Special Court’s decision in the Babri Masjid demolition case. In a video message, Advani termed the court’s decision as important and said it was historic.Advani said that he got good news after a long time. He also chanted the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. Advani said in his video message, ‘The decision taken today is very important. It is a very happy day. There is some happy news after a long time. The decision of the special court is very important. Advani also raised the slogan of Jai Shri Ram after this. Advani said, ‘The verdict also vindicated my personal and BJP’s Ram Janmabhoomi movement sentiment. I warmly welcome this decision. ‘

CBI court gave important decision

The CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri demolition case. The court said that the demolition incident was not pre-planned and that it happened suddenly. The court did not even accept the evidence of the CBI and gave its verdict on this dispute going on for 28 years.

The court said – the incident happened suddenly

The court also said that it was not a pre-planned incident but a sudden one. The court said that the evidences are sufficient to acquit all the accused. The court also questioned the evidence of the CBI. The court stated that the SAP seal was not closed and cannot be relied upon.