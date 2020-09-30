Highlights: Ex-party Iqbal Ansari’s statement after verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

Ayodhya

The CBI Special Court’s verdict has come on the Babri Masjid dispute. The court acquitted all the accused from all charges after 28 years. After this verdict came, Babri Masjid’s former party Iqbal Ansari has said that now the elderly accused will be able to live peacefully. He has asked to honor the court’s decision.

Iqbal Ansari said that the Supreme Court delivered the verdict in favor of the temple on 9 November 2019, which was respected by all. Because the court gives verdict on the evidence and facts. That is why we trust him. The CBI court ruled after 28 years. In which all the accused have been acquitted.

‘Welcome and Honor’

Ansari said that the CBI took testimony of hundreds of people. In which all the journalists were also involved. The CBI had also gathered a lot of evidence, based on which the verdict was delivered. We welcome and respect this. Many of the accused have died in this, while the rest are elderly, now they will be able to live peacefully.



No conspiracy in Babri … know what the court said while acquitting 32 accused

The case should have ended on 9 November 2019

Iqbal Ansari said good thing, everyone was acquitted. By the way, whatever was to happen has been done on November 9 last year. This trial should also end on the same day. He said this is the case of CBI. Today the court has decided on this. We appeal to Muslims not to take this matter further. Just as I had respected the decision of 9 November, so do it.



There is no conflict in Ayodhya

Ansari said that we want that there should not be a dispute between Hindus and Muslims in our country. Those who want to break the country, they try to maintain controversy. There are no differences between Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian in Ayodhya. This atmosphere should be in the whole country.

As soon as the judge gave the verdict, all the accused started raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in happiness.

Iqbal had earlier requested to end the case

Let me tell you that even before the court’s verdict, Iqbal Ansari had requested that the government should now end this case. He had said that most of the accused are elderly. Many are no longer alive. After the decision of the Supreme Court, the temple-mosque dispute is over now. In such a situation, the Babri demolition case should be abolished.

The court pronounced this decision

Let us tell you that the special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the much awaited judgment on 6 December 1992 in the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Special CBI court judge SK Yadav ruled that the Babri Masjid demolition incident was not pre-planned, it was an accidental incident. He said that no strong evidence was found against the accused, instead the accused tried to stop the rampaging mob.