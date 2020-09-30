Highlights: CBI special court verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

Court acquits all 32 accused in this case

The court also questioned the evidence of CBI

The court said that the incident was not pre-planned but happened suddenly

All 32 accused in the Babri demolition case were acquitted by the CBI court of Lucknow. The court said that the demolition incident was not pre-planned and that it happened suddenly. The court did not even accept the evidence of the CBI and gave its verdict on this dispute going on for 28 years.

Court said – no one is guilty by photo

After the verdict, the lawyers who came out after the court told that the court said that no accused is made out of the photo. The court said that no attempt was made by the accused persons to demolish the disputed structure by any means. The court also said that if the conspiracy had been done by the accused persons, then the idols of Ramlala would have been removed from there earlier.

The court said – the incident happened suddenly

The court also said that it was not a pre-planned incident but a sudden one. The court said that the evidences are sufficient to acquit all the accused. The court also questioned the evidence of the CBI. The court stated that the SAP seal was not closed and cannot be relied upon.