CBI special court acquits all 32 accused

Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani expressed displeasure over the court’s decision

After 28 years, the CBI Special Court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the disputed structure demolition case of Ayodhya. Zafaryab Jilani, the convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has expressed displeasure over this decision of the court. He has said that he is not satisfied with this decision. He will go to the High Court.

Zafaryab Jilani said in the conversation that this decision is absolutely against justice. The evidence has been completely ignored. It is against the law. We will go to the High Court against this. What these people do not believe to be evidence is completely proof. All have statements. The statements of two people are enough for this. There are dozens of statements here.

‘We have the option’

Zafaryab Jilani said that we have the option. We have seen the decision of Ram temple and have also seen the decision of Babri case. We are not satisfied with both. Till now we were waiting for the verdict. Zafaryab Jilani says that whatever side is not satisfied, he will move the High Court.

All 32 accused, including Advani, Joshi acquitted

A special CBI court on Wednesday ruled in the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. All 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, have been acquitted in the case.

The decision came after 28 years

The hearing of the disputed structure demolition case of Ayodhya lasted for 28 years. After the hearing, Special CBI Judge S.K. Yadav summoned all the accused in the court.