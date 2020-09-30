Highlights: Babri Masjid demolition case: CBI special court verdict today

49 accused including LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi

17 accused including Ashok Sinhal, Balasaheb Thackeray have died

Ayodhya

A special CBI court is going to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 6 December 1992. The CBI court issued an order asking all the accused to be present in the court on the day of judgment. A total of 49 accused were being tried in this case, out of which 17 have died.

Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in this case. Tight security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya and Lucknow in view of the decision in such high profile case. The special CBI court in this case completed the hearing of the case on 1 September after hearing the arguments, testimony and cross-examination of all the parties. Decision writing was started from 2 September.

32 accused in the case

Lal Krishna Advani

Murli Manohar Joshi

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Kalyan Singh

Uma Bharti

Vinay Katiyar

Sadhvi Ritambhara

Ramvilas Vedanti

Dharam Das

Satish pradhan

Champat rai

Pawan Kumar Pandey

Braj Bhushan Singh

Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Maharaj Swami Sakshi

Ramchandra Khatri

Aman Nath Goyal

Santosh Dubey

Prakash Sharma

Jaibhan Singh Paveya

Vinay Kumar Rai

Lallu Singh

Omprakash Pandey

Kamlesh Tripathi aka Sati Dubey

Gandhi Yadav

Dharmendra Singh Gurjar

Ramji Gupta

Vijay Bahadur Singh

Naveen Bhai Shukla

Acharya Dharmendra Dev

Sudhir Kakkar

Ravindra Nath Srivastava

He died during the trial