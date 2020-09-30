Highlights:
- Babri Masjid demolition case: CBI special court verdict today
- 49 accused including LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi
- 17 accused including Ashok Sinhal, Balasaheb Thackeray have died
A special CBI court is going to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 6 December 1992. The CBI court issued an order asking all the accused to be present in the court on the day of judgment. A total of 49 accused were being tried in this case, out of which 17 have died.
Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in this case. Tight security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya and Lucknow in view of the decision in such high profile case. The special CBI court in this case completed the hearing of the case on 1 September after hearing the arguments, testimony and cross-examination of all the parties. Decision writing was started from 2 September.
32 accused in the case
- Lal Krishna Advani
- Murli Manohar Joshi
- Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
- Kalyan Singh
- Uma Bharti
- Vinay Katiyar
- Sadhvi Ritambhara
- Ramvilas Vedanti
- Dharam Das
- Satish pradhan
- Champat rai
- Pawan Kumar Pandey
- Braj Bhushan Singh
- Jai Bhagwan Goyal
- Maharaj Swami Sakshi
- Ramchandra Khatri
- Aman Nath Goyal
- Santosh Dubey
- Prakash Sharma
- Jaibhan Singh Paveya
- Vinay Kumar Rai
- Lallu Singh
- Omprakash Pandey
- Kamlesh Tripathi aka Sati Dubey
- Gandhi Yadav
- Dharmendra Singh Gurjar
- Ramji Gupta
- Vijay Bahadur Singh
- Naveen Bhai Shukla
- Acharya Dharmendra Dev
- Sudhir Kakkar
- Ravindra Nath Srivastava
He died during the trial
- Ashok singhal
- Giriraj Kishore
- Balasaheb Thackeray
- Vishnu Hari Dalmia
- Moreshwar Saway
- Mahant Avaidyanath
- Vinod Kumar Vats
- Ram Narayan Das
- Lakshmi Narayan Das Mahatagi
- Hargovind Singh
- Ramesh Pratap Singh
- Devendra Bahadur Rai
- Mahamandaleshwar Jagdish Muni Maharaj
- Baikunth Lal Sharma
- Vijayaraje Scindia
- Paramhans Ramchandra Das
- Dr. Satish Kumar Nagar
