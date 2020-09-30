Will Advani, Joshi and Uma be sentenced to 5 years? Additional District and Sessions Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the Babri demolition case, may face a maximum sentence of 5 years if convicted in this case, BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Ritambhara. .

Kalyan gets maximum sentence of 3 years if convicted If the court convicts former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj and then DM of Firozabad, RM Srivastava, they could face a maximum sentence of 3 years.

Mahant Nritya Gopal, how much punishment is given to Champat Rai? The accused in the Babri demolition case are Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai of Ram Mandir Trust, Satish Pradhan, Dharam Das, if convicted in the demolition case, they can face a maximum sentence of 5 years.

They can be life imprisoned! BJP MPs Brajbhushan Singh, former MLAs Pawan Kumar Pandey, Jai Bhagwan Goyal and Om Prakash Pandey can be punished with maximum life imprisonment if the court convicts them.

What will happen to MP Lallu Singh? Ferozabad MP Lallu Singh, accused in the Babri demolition case, former Madhya Pradesh government minister Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Ramji Gupta, Prakash Sharma, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar and Karsevaks Ramchandra Khatri, Sukhbir Kakkar, Aman Nath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Vinay Kumar Rai, Kamlesh Tripathi, Gandhi Yadav, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Bhai Shukla can be punished with maximum life imprisonment.

There were a total of 49 accused in the Babri demolition case but 17 accused died during the hearing. On 6 December 1992, two FIRs were lodged in Faizabad after the Babri Masjid collapsed. FIR number 198 was against lakhs of kar sevaks while FIR number 198 was against Sangh Parivar activists including Advani, Joshi, then Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray, Uma Bharti etc.